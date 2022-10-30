Community comes together to support Thompson., Man. family who lost 4 kids in a house fire

Community members and businesses are rallying support for the family that lost four children in a Thompson, Man., house fire last week.

Thompson resident Shelly Thomas's five children were on the second floor when the fire broke out.

Thomas, her eldest child — a 13-year-old girl — and a 62-year-old-man were the only survivors.

Helen Joy Keeper, 10, Leon Keeper Jr., 9, Big Bear Keeper, 7, and Rowan Thomas, 4, all died in hospital from injuries sustained in the fire.

An RCMP spokesperson told CBC News that there were no working smoke detectors in the house at the time of the fire.

Police have also ruled out any criminality.

Thompson MLA Eric Redhead says that the northern Manitoba city is a tight-knit community that has mobilized to support the surviving family members.

"We have seen a tremendous amount of support from the citizens of Thompson and the surrounding area. We've had donations pour into my office…non-perishable food items, warm clothing for the survivors, household items," he said.

Local businesses Baacos Bar and Grill, the Northern Inn and Steak House, Santa Maria Pizza and the Highway 6 Express have all pitched in to help the family.

Baacos is collecting cash donations, while the Northern Inn and pizza place will donate a portion of sale proceeds. The Highway 6 Express hotel is contributing by picking up any household items and clothing donations.

An online fundraiser with an initial goal of hitting $1,000 has surpassed $11,500 as of Sunday evening.

A house fire at at 77 Queens Bay in Thompson, Man., on Oct. 26 claimed the lives of four children. Police say that the house had no working smoke detectors. (Ethan Butterfield/CBC)

Redhead has been meeting with the family regularly since the fire. They are receiving crisis counselling support from the Keewatin Tribal Council.

"The family does feel very very supported by the community," he said.

Support for the children's schoolmates, friends and teachers is also being arranged.

"We know these children had a lot of friends. We're concerned about the well-being of the other children in the area [and] we're concerned about the teachers well-being," he said.

Two vigils were held Saturday night in honour of the victims; one in front of the house in Thompson, and one at Oodena Circle at The Forks in Winnipeg.

At the Thompson vigil, Redhead connected with some of the first responders and nurses working Wednesday night.

"The effect that this incident has had on the first responders: Thompson RCMP, Thompson Fire and Paramedic and our emergency room nursing staff have all been affected by this. They did everything they could to save the lives of these children," he said.

An open service was held Sunday afternoon at a Thompson church for the family.