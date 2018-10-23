Mining explosives found in Thompson house after RCMP raid

RCMP found mining explosives, firearms, cocaine and cash when they raided a house in Thompson, Man. (Submitted by RCMP)

RCMP arrested two men after they found explosives, firearms, and drugs at a house in Thompson, Man.

Police raided the house in the Westwood area around 2 p.m. on Monday. They found mining explosives, 14 guns, including one that was loaded, cocaine, drug paraphernalia and money.

The officers consulted an explosives disposal unit from Winnipeg and brought in an outside expert to safely remove the explosives.

They arrested a 43-year-old man and a 41-year-old man, both from Thompson, and charged them with two counts of possessing explosives unlawfully, three counts of unsafe storage of a firearm and two counts of possessing property obtained by crime.

Drug charges are pending, police said in a news release.

The investigation is ongoing.