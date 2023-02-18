Thompson Airport, SubZero North make significant strides in cold weather testing markets

The Thompson Airport, located about 10 mins outside of the city, is the official owner of the former Ford cold weather testing facility. (Ethan Butterfield/CBC)

The Thompson Regional Airport Authority and SubZero North are making local and international strides with a newly acquired cold-weather testing facility.

"It's exciting times at our airport," said Curtis Ross, Thompson Airport CEO. "You know, when it rains, it pours, but we're accepting it all."

Curtis Ross, CEO of the Thompson Airport Authority, is excited about airport's new cold-testing facility. (Submitted by Mandy Wright)

The facility was formerly owned and operated by the Ford family in Thompson before it was officially acquired by the airport authority on Dec. 1. Ford decided to part with the facility to focus on its own expansion, which is a part of its strategic plan, Ross says.

"Ford will still remain a primary client of the facility," Ross said. "At the same time, we will now be able to broker it out."

Ross, who attended the Winter Cities 2023 conference over the week, says he wants to offer the facility, which has mainly been used to test vehicles, to companies that want to test their products in the elements

"There's an autonomous snowplow that does sidewalks," he said. "Drones are a big thing.

"They're coming into their emerging markets for lots of different applications — mining applications, surveillance applications, inspection applications."

Branching out

Focus from both the airport and SubZero North, which both promotes and facilitates cold weather testing in Thompson, are keen to offer the facility — called Area 55, a reference to Area 51 in the United States and Manitoba's 55th parallel — to local and international audiences.

Success was found recently on the international level via an memorandum of understanding that came together with the help of SubZero North.

"We actually just signed a copy of the MOU this morning with a company called ZalaZONE," said Laura Finlay, a spokesperson for SubZero North. "It's an Innovation hub, research and development centre located in Hungary."

"We've been actually working with them for about a year — not on a specific project, but just keeping in tune with what they're doing, some of the different projects that are happening on the other side of the pond in Europe."

Finlay says she hopes the work with ZalaZONE will lead to some positive outcomes.

"We will be working together and coming up with ideas of how we could help each other out," she said. "Hopefully, it will lead to some real good, tangible projects that we can see — international projects between Thompson, Manitoba and in Hungary."

SubZero North signed another MOU with Mohawk College in Hamiliton, Ont. — "in particular with the department that works with drones," Finla saidy. "They're bringing to us, right now, opportunities for training individuals in northern Manitoba— specifically, Thompson and Churchill."

"So if we do have companies that want to come up and test drones, we'd not only have places we could do it, but we could also have trained individuals … who can do work for them."

The testing facility

The facility is equipped with a cold chamber, more than a dozen hoists capable of lifting up to 5,440 kilograms, as well as fuelling and charging stations.

The airport doesn't do any of the testing, it simply provides the space for those who come up to have their products tested.

"A lot of times they bring these vehicles in, they have to set them up with monitors and computers and everything to data capture whatever it is they're testing," he said.

"We provide that space and the necessary equipment for them to do that. And then really, they want to get out and they want to drive that vehicle or whatever it is, fly that widget, you know, out in the real -35, -40 [C] conditions."

Work on breaking ground for a new airport terminal building as well as planning for the next winter season means Ross is going to be busy.

"That's the interesting part of the business," he said. "It doesn't just — because winter disappears, it doesn't go away.

"You're already planning and scheduling for the next test season as this one's winding down, you know, whether it's negotiating contracts or scheduling with partners that want to come in and use the facilities."