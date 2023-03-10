Thompson's own 'Italian Stallion' enters Canadian 5-pin bowling hall of fame

A legend in the world of Canadian five-pin bowling is being inducted into the Canadian 5 Pin Bowlers' Association Hall of Fame for his accomplishments and contributions to the sport.

"I was very excited to be recognized," Nick DiVirgilio said. "I put 40 years of my life into bowling five-pin."

DiVirgilio, who will be officially inducted on June 3, has been called a legend in the sport of five-pin bowling, with major achievements at national and international championships. He was the top-ranked bowler in the country in 1990.

"That was one of the best memories," he said. "To achieve that, you gotta be the best in the game for [years]."

Another one of DiVirgilio's favourite memories was earning the bronze medal during an international tournament when he was 25.

"[It] was a surprise to me," he said. "I didn't think I would achieve that because, internationally, it was not one of my best bowls."

Nick DiVirgilio bowling a perfect game in 1974 with a score of 450, the highest possible score in five-pin bowling. (Submitted by Ryan O'Callaghan)

DiVirgilio first started bowling when he was 24.

He was too old to compete with Youth Bowl Canada in the national tournaments at the time, so the following year he played internationally instead and picked up his bronze.

"That year, that just kept me going," he said.

"Then there were a lot of tournaments, cash tournaments. I started to enter those tournaments, started winning, travelling across the country."

Ryan O'Callaghan, a buddy and bowling teammate of DiVirgilio, was thrilled to hear that his friend was being inducted.

"Well deserved," he said. "[I'm] just very happy that he's going to be recognized nationally for his achievements in the game over the years, which are quite a few."

Nick DiVirgilio, left, and Ryan O'Callaghan were bowling teammates and are still friends today. (Ethan Butterfield/CBC)

O'Callaghan said he was "over the moon" when, as a young player, he got to bowl on DiVirgilio's team at the old Thompson Lanes bowling alley in the city's North Centre Mall.

"Just having the opportunity, in a setting like that, to bowl with one of the legends of our game," he said, "it's nice to have the opportunity."

One of O'Callaghan's best memories of DiVirgilio is from that time.

"I watched him throw 18 strikes and bowl over two games like it was nothing," he said.

"As a 17-year-old, you're just like, 'How is this even humanly possible?'"

Coming to Canada

DiVirgilio, nicknamed the Italian Stallion (after Rocky from the movie of the same name), moved from Italy to Toronto in 1962. He moved to Thompson in April 1964.

"After the war in Italy, there wasn't much there to live on," he said.

"My dad, my sister, emigrated to Toronto [in 1960].… My dad applied to Inco Mine, their main office was in Toronto, and he was accepted to come to Thompson."

When DiVirgilio came to Canada, he first went to Toronto to do an apprenticeship before he moved to Thompson to visit and work with his dad at the mine.

"I wanted to be on the apprenticeship and the electrical. He said, 'Well, sorry, but we have no apprentice. We have journeyman,'" DiVirgilio said.

"I said 'Well, I'll take anything.'"

DiVirgilio went on to own different businesses in Thompson and is now the owner/operator of the N C Crossroad Lanes bowling alley and lounge, which is celebrating its 24th anniversary this March.

For future bowlers

At 78, DiVirgilio doesn't compete much anymore, as his knee has kept him from the circuit, but he still bowls when he can and keeps his focus on giving back to the community.

Nick DiVirgilio, owner of NC Crossroad Lanes in Thompson, is being inducted into the Canadian 5 Pin Bowlers' Association Hall of Fame for his accomplishments in the sport. (Ethan Butterfield/CBC)

"I support that community 110 per cent," he said.

"[I] coach the kids, improve the sport to the kids, and I help them along the way."

For aspiring bowlers across the country, DiVirgilio has one important piece of advice.

"Make sure you're mentally fit," he said. "That's number 1, you've got to be mentally prepared.

"Keep your cool. Be mentally prepared. Throw the ball."