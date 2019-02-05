City bus service returns to Thompson — temporarily

Local bus service is returning to Thompson, Man., for the first time in more than three months.

City council voted Monday night to enter into a five-month temporary contract with Maple Bus Lines, a Manitoba-based private company.

The largest city in northern Manitoba — with a population of 13,000 — has been without city transit since Greyhound Canada discontinued its service of Western Canada on Oct 31.

The national busing company was previously the transit operator for the City of Thompson's local transit system.

"The transit service will be exactly what we always had," Mayor Colleen Smook said in an interview following the vote.

5 month, temporary solution

The contract with Maple Bus Lines is a temporary solution until a long-term transit plan is created, Smook said. Maple Bus Lines will start service sometime this week and will run until June 30.

"In the meantime we've got an ad hoc committee formed," Smook said.

That committee will examine all aspects of busing in Thompson, including the schedule, bus sizes and how the city will pay for the system, she said.

"We will define the new face of transportation," she said.

The city has been under increasing pressure to find a solution after months without a bus service, as many elementary and secondary students relied on the city bus to get to school.

Maple Bus Lines — which beat out the only other proposal from Thompson Bus & Freight — has been operating a free shuttle bus since the end of November.

The route dropped off and picked up students at Wapanohk Community School and R.D. Parker Collegiate a few times a day.

Former transit chair abstains from vote

The mayor and all councillors voted in favour of the short-term plan — except for Coun. Duncan Wong, who abstained from voting.

Wong was the former chair of the city's transit committee, which was originally tasked last fall with figuring out a solution after Greyhound announced it was leaving.

"I'm not against providing transit service for students of Thompson," Wong said during the meeting. "But I am concerned what we will be costing the taxpayer for the short-term agreement. I must be fiscally responsible," he said. The city's preliminary transit budget is $356,000 for 2019. The city hopes to sign into a contract with a bus company for four-to-five years, Mayor Smook said. Maple Bus Lines has been awarded a 5 month contract to provide bus service in Thompson. The company has been running a free shuttle service for local students a few times a day for the last few months. (Submitted by Maple Bus Lines) Smook said the city will also look at trying to get funding from other levels of government. "As a council, and as the general public, I think we have to be more involved. We have to maybe lobby the government more for some funds," she said. "This transit issue has been going on a long time."

Transit user Stephanie Third Vickers is glad to see the buses back on the roads, but said it took the city too long to make accommodations as students struggled to get to school in cold weather.

"I was spending a lot of money on taxi cabs, sending my eldest child to and from school," she said.

"Since he's in high school … some days it was costing us over $60 just getting him back and forth to school. We were usually paying $36 a month for his bus pass, so that was quite a big hit to our budget, honestly."

