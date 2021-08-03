Man drowns in Thompson, Man., river on Terry Fox Day

A 48-year-old man drowned while swimming in the Burntwood River in Thompson, Man., on Terry Fox Day.

Bystanders saw the man swimming near the the Miles Hart Bridge and tried to save him on Monday afternoon, RCMP said in a news release Tuesday.

The man started drifting away from shore and was struggling to stay afloat, police said.

Police got a call about a potential drowning around 5:10 p.m.

Bystanders pulled him out of the water and started CPR before emergency crews arrived, the release says.

The man was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation continues.

More from CBC Manitoba: