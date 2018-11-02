Boil water advisory for Thompson, Man., residents

The city of Thompson is on a boil water advisory until further notice.

The advisory went into effect after samples of total coliform bacteria were found in the water supply on Oct. 31, the province of Manitoba said in a notice.

Total coliforms occur naturally in the environment, according to Health Canada, including in soil and in the gut of humans and animals, which means their presence in water may indicate fecal contamination.

As a precaution, residents in the northern Manitoba city are encouraged to boil water for at least one minute before drinking it, or using it to make ice or beverages, prepare food or brush their teeth.

Thompson residents don't have to boil their water if it's being used to do laundry or wash dishes, the province said.

Adults or children who can avoid swallowing water can still take baths or showers. Young children should be sponge bathed.

The province will advise once the water no longer presents a risk to public health.

More from CBC Manitoba: