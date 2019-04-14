Body found in Burntwood River identified as missing Thompson man: RCMP

The remains of a man found in the Burntwood River in Thompson, Man., last week have been identified as those of Steven Linklater, 62, who has been missing since Sept. 12 of this year.

RCMP said last Thursday that a body had been discovered just west of the Miles Hart Bridge in the northern Manitoba city by a group of community members searching for a missing person.

On Tuesday, they confirmed the body was Linklater's.

He had been reported as last seen in his home on Cree Road in Thompson on Sept. 12, RCMP previously said.

In a news release Tuesday, RCMP said they do not believe his death was criminal in nature.