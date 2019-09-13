Teen faces assault charge after hitting man with axe in Thompson, RCMP say

A man was rushed to hospital after a 13-year-old boy hit him with an axe Wednesday in Thompson, RCMP say.

Mounties were called to Churchill Drive in the northern Manitoba city at 7:30 p.m., after reports of a fight involving a weapon.

They arrived to find a group of bystanders holding down the 13-year-old, who allegedly struck a 58-year-old man with an axe, RCMP said.

The boy was arrested and faces charges of assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

The 58-year-old suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

