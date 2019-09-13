Teen faces assault charge after hitting man with axe in Thompson, RCMP say
A 58-year-old man was rushed to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a 13-year-old boy hit him with an axe Wednesday in Thompson, RCMP say.
Man, 58, suffers non-life-threatening injuries; 13-year-old charged with assault with a weapon
A man was rushed to hospital after a 13-year-old boy hit him with an axe Wednesday in Thompson, RCMP say.
Mounties were called to Churchill Drive in the northern Manitoba city at 7:30 p.m., after reports of a fight involving a weapon.
They arrived to find a group of bystanders holding down the 13-year-old, who allegedly struck a 58-year-old man with an axe, RCMP said.
The boy was arrested and faces charges of assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
The 58-year-old suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
