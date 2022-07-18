2 people severely injured in Thompson assault

An 18-year-old man from Thompson, Man., is facing a charge of attempted murder after what police described as an "extremely violent" attack on two people last week.

RCMP officers were called around 12:15 a.m. on July 13 about an assault in an alley behind Churchill Drive.

When police arrived, they found a man attacking a woman, with another injured man nearby.

The suspect ran away, but officers arrested him a short time later.

Investigators determined the suspect first attacked the 37-year-old man and then the 44-year-old woman, who both suffered severe injuries and were taken to hospital.

The suspect was charged with numerous offences, including attempted murder, aggravated assault and assault causing bodily harm. Other charges may be laid, RCMP said in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

More from CBC Manitoba: