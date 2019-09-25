No vacancies, 'no help' for people forced from Thompson apartment block by fire: evacuee

More than 20 families are still in need of housing after a fire forced nearly 200 people out of their apartments in Thompson, Man., last week.

"I'm kind of still a bit in shock," said Cara Gulick, a single mother of two who has lived in the north tower of the Forest View Suites for the last three years.

Last week, a suspicious fire left the already dilapidated apartment building in the northern Manitoba city too dangerous to reopen, forcing 181 people to find somewhere else to stay.

The building, also known as Princeton Towers, will not be reopened until "critical repairs" are done and fire code violations are addressed, officials said.

Anthony McInnis, the city manager for Thompson, told CBC News 54 households registered as displaced. Of those households, around 32 have found permanent or temporary housing, while 22 are still looking.

Problems in the building predate the fire, the City of Thompson said in a news release last week.

"Deficiencies in the building both before and after the fire that contributed to both the severity of the fire itself, and the potential for injury or loss of life," the city's news release said.

The building's alarm system didn't immediately alert the Thompson Fire and Emergency Services to the Sept. 23 fire.

Fire code violations going back months in the north tower of the Forest View Suites resulted in an $8,000 fine in August, the city said.

The violations include broken elevators, an inoperable fire alarm system, missing fire extinguishers, blocked exits, poorly maintained fire separations, broken emergency lighting and more.

CBC News reached out to Armour Property Management, the company responsible for the north tower, but it didn't respond to a request for comment.

Gulick says she's come to terms with the fact that she won't live there again.

"I raised my son there and my daughter there for over three years, and we're never going to be able to have that comfort of going back home into that same place," she said.

'Working around the clock'

For the three days after the fire, the City of Thompson set up an emergency shelter at the Thompson Regional Community Centre. About 25 people used the shelter, the city said.

Gulick has been sleeping on a friend's couch while her children stay with their grandfather.

"I pick them up for school in the morning, and I do lunch with them, and I pick them up from school and then I see them for a little bit after work," she said.

"Then I leave and I go and sleep somewhere else and then I come back in the morning. That's our life."

Cara Gulick is sleeping on a friend's couch while her two children, Gray and Kiara, are staying with her father. (Submitted by Cara Gulick)

McInnis said Thompson, a city with a population around 13,000, has very limited housing options right now, because a number of places in the city are undergoing renovations.

"Multiple agencies have been working around the clock to address what's happened here," he said.

"To have such a large building go was something our market hasn't been able to absorb all at once."

Some families have gone back to neighbouring First Nations with the support of the Keewatin Tribal Council and Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak. Others have sought accommodations through Manitoba Housing in Thompson and even in other cities, McInnis said.

During the evacuation, tenants of the tower had to leave behind their belongings.The City of Thompson told evacuees last week to contact Armour Property Management to set up an appointment to collect their things.

Gulick said when she went to her apartment to move out, she was only allowed to make one trip and could only take as much as she could carry.

She wasn't given a timeline for when she can come back for the rest of her belongings, she said. A number of other people have come forward with similar problems.

The province said staff from the Residential Tenancies Branch are going to Thompson next week to respond to an "increased demand for information and support from tenants affected by the recent apartment fire."

A spokesperson from the Residential Tenancies Branch said in situations like these, it can help mediate scheduling a date and time frame for tenants to return to their homes. If that's not successful, either party can ask the branch to order a legally binding schedule.

'There is nothing'

Gulick said she wouldn't wish this experience on anyone.

"I know a lot of people said it was about community coming together, but I feel like the community only came together for a couple days and then kind of left us to our own devices going forward since then," she said.

She said Manitoba Housing representatives told people seeking housing they'd have better luck if they relocated from Thompson to Portage la Prairie, Brandon or Winnipeg.

"We felt like we were the problem they were trying to erase because those are the options [Manitoba Housing] gave us," Gulick said.

She said she's been on the Manitoba Housing list for apartments in Thompson for years, and moving out of the city isn't an option because she just started a job and her family calls the city home.

"I want help to have a home again. There is no help, there is no vacancies. There is nothing."