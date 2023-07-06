Thompson teens digging into gardens, pedalling specialized bikes to help seniors

A group of Thompson high school students is working with an organization to support seniors who may need extra help with odd jobs, and will also be helping them get out into the northern Manitoba city by giving them rides on specialized bikes.

"It's important that seniors get a little bit of a break," said Penny Byer, co-ordinator for the Thompson Seniors Community Resource Council, which is recruiting five students to work with seniors this summer.

The teens will spend their mornings helping out at personal care homes and private homes, doing yard work and small projects like cutting grass, weeding, washing windows or small paint jobs, said Byer.

In the afternoon, the students will help get seniors and people with mobility issues get back out into the community, continuing a program that started last year and uses four specialized bikes.

The specialized transports will be used to take people for rides around the city — something seniors or people with disabilities might not be able to do on their own.

Two of the bikes allow for wheelchairs to be loaded onto them. Another is a side-by-side style bike, and the fourth is a rickshaw style.

"Their opportunities to get out and do things that are different are limited … in many cases because of their mobility," Byer said. "This gives them something nice to do that's different."

Penny Byer is the co-ordinator of the Thompson Seniors Community Resource Council in Thompson. (Brittany Greenslade/CBC)

Byer said many seniors in the community are struggling. Some may not have family around to help out, or face financial pressures.

"Maybe they can't fix their own leaky faucet anymore. Maybe they have to pay a plumber for it," which could be a challenge for some, she said.

"Not every senior has the advantage of having a nice retirement pension," said Byer. "While the minimum wage continues to go up, peoples' pensions do not go up by the same rate at all."

Seniors may be trying their best to budget, but many are on costly medications or require more services because of mobility challenges, said Byer.

Through the program, the students will get paid $15 an hour and the seniors will get the work done for free.

Each day will look slightly different.

On Monday mornings, the teens will work at the city's personal care home. If weather doesn't allow them to work outside, they keep the residents company inside, talking with them and playing games.

On Thursday mornings, the group will pack and deliver 18 food hampers for low-income seniors and people who have mobility challengers.

The idea for the summer project came from a recent program Byer was involved in that brought local organizations together to build 50 raised garden beds, which were then donated to seniors.

A recent program in Thompson built 50 raised garden beds that were donated to seniors. The response to that helped inspire the summer student program, said Byer. (Submitted by Penny Byer)

The response she got from some of those who received the garden boxes made her realize there was a need for more help, she said.

One recipient, who can't bend over to work in a garden because she has arthritis and uses a walker, phoned about a week after she got her garden box.

"She said, 'I just want you to know it feels so good to get my hands dirty again,'" said Byer. "That just stuck in my head."

The bike program has also had positive feedback. After a ride around the city, one older gentleman had tears in his eyes, said Byer.

"He said, 'I haven't seen the high school in 20 years. I used to teach there. It's so different,'" she said. "All the memories."

Lucas Hunter and Brady Penny both worked as bike riders last year, and jumped at the chance for the expanded opportunity this summer.

"It's been very rewarding," Hunter said. "I remember the first time we did an official ride … they were just so happy. They were smiling, and it was just so nice."

Hunter, right, is back for his second year as a bike pilot with the Thompson Seniors Community Resource Council. (Brittany Greenslade/CBC)

The two 17-year-olds said not only does it give them a chance to pocket some extra cash, but they enjoy giving back to the community and seeing the happiness the small gestures make.

"They get to tell you their stories that they've experienced, and I get to experience it with them as they tell it," Penny said. "They can be funny people, and they can be happy people. So it's really great to experience that."

Byer said she is still looking to hire two more students to take part in the program this summer.