Violent, high-risk sex offender released, expected to live in Winnipeg

A convicted sex offender is expected to live in Winnipeg after being released from prison yesterday.

Winston George Thomas, 42, is considered high-risk to re-offend in a sexually violent manner against women and girls, despite having participated in some treatment programming in the past, the Manitoba Integrated High-Risk Sex Offender Unit said in a news release on Thursday.

Thomas served sentences at the Headingley Correctional Centre for breaching a probation order, resisting arrest and theft. He will be subject to supervised probation until Dec. 13, 2020 and a weapons prohibition order for life.

Thomas has a history of sexual and violent offences and several breaches of probation orders and recognizances. In 2003, he was convicted of breaking into a woman's house and sexually assaulting her. In 2006, he was convicted of sexually assaulting another woman. In 2008, he was convicted of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl.

According to his probation conditions, Thomas is not allowed to consume alcohol or non-prescription drugs, and must impose a daily curfew of 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. and comply with curfew checks. He must also complete all assessments, treatment, programming and counselling directed by his probation officer.

Police said this information is provided to allow the public to protect themselves, and any form of vigilante activity or other unreasonable conduct directed at Thomas will not be tolerated.

They ask anyone with information about Thomas to call the Manitoba Integrated High-Risk Sex Offender Unit at (204) 984-1888. Callers may also contact the Winnipeg Police Service at (204) 986-6222, their local RCMP detachment, or Manitoba Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-8477 or toll-free at 1-800-222-8477.