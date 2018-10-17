Doctor sues WRHA, saying he was forced out after reporting workplace bullying at HSC

A Manitoba doctor is taking the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority to court with claims he was forced out of his job at Health Sciences Centre after complaining about years of bullying and unfair work practices.

In a lawsuit filed with the Court of Queen's Bench on Tuesday, Dr. Thomas Mammen says the WRHA acted in bad faith and violated its own bylaws and respectful workplace policy when it told him he could no longer work at the hospital after he resigned from a corporation of other radiologists that he says was abusive.

Radiology Consultants of Winnipeg Medical Corporation (RADCO) is a group of radiologists practising at HSC, Seven Oaks Hospital and the Victoria General Hospital, the statement says.

Mammen is seeking $350,000 in lost wages and other damages because he's been prevented from practising his specialty. He has relocated to Brandon.

Mammen, a stroke care specialist, alleges he and other staff were subject to verbal abuse and unfair payment practices that were dictated by RADCO.

In the statement Mammen says he and other staff filed complaints about the abuse with the WRHA, but those complaints were dismissed, resulting in some staff leaving HSC and one other taking stress leave. None of the allegations have been proven in court.

A news release sent to media said the abuse led to a "mass exodus" of medical specialists, and claims four neuroradiology doctors and three stroke nurses left HSC because they were "fed up with the situation."

Mammen resigned from his position with RADCO in December 2015, and told the WRHA he would continue to provide his services outside RADCO.

The lawsuit claims the WRHA then terminated his job at HSC because it had a contract with RADCO that gave them exclusive rights to provide radiology services.

Mammen said he was denied any proof of the contract and describes the agreement as "the illegal relationship" between the health authority and RADCO.

The lawsuit alleges the WRHA used the agreement to force certain doctors, including Mammen, "to top up the income of other doctors" in an unfair billing practice that saw money for services they provided directed to RADCO and redistributed among the group.

The WRHA said in an emailed statement it could not comment on matters before the courts but that it will fight the claim.

"The WRHA takes issue with many of the allegations set forth in the claim and will be responding in due course."

Lawsuit alleges patients put at risk

The statement of claim says after Mammen was told of his termination, he continued to work at the hospital until March 2016 so the hospital could find a replacement.

Mammen said his absence left the department "seriously understaffed" and put patient safety at risk.

"The WRHA turned a blind eye to quality stroke patient care and a safe workplace environment," he said.

The statement says there was a three-day period when Mammen was away and the entire province was without an on-call neuro-interventional stroke care specialist.