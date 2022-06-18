Manitoba sex offender with violent past set to leave jail Saturday

A man considered to be a violent risk to women and girls is being released from jail and is expected to live in Winnipeg, police said Saturday.

Winston George Thomas, 45, was set to be released Saturday from the Brandon Correctional Centre, where he's been serving a sentence for assaulting a woman.

Police said while Thomas has taken some treatment programs in the past, they still consider him a high risk to reoffend in a sexual or sexually violent way.

Officers noted Thomas has a lengthy criminal history of violence and breaching court orders. As part of his most recent 18-month sentence he will serve two years of probation following his jail time.

In addition to a nightly curfew and an order to stay sober, Thomas's probation conditions bar him from attending the building housing the Legal Aid Manitoba offices on Broadway in Winnipeg, police said.

Vigilante activity or any other unreasonable conduct toward Thomas will not be tolerated, the police service said.

Anyone with information about Thomas can call the Manitoba Integrated high-risk sex offender unit at 431-489-8056, their local police detachment or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.