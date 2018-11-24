Man guilty of impersonating police multiple times now wanted for violating probation

A Winnipeg man, convicted of impersonating a police officer multiple times, is now wanted by police for violating his probation.

Thomas David Hanaway, 61, is wanted on four counts of failing to comply with his probation order.

Hanaway was released from custody in mid-October and was required to provide authorities with an address, but failed to do so, said Const. Jay Murray with the Winnipeg Police Service.

Police also believe he is now using a computer and accessing the internet, contrary to his court-ordered conditions, Murray said. The other probation breaches have to do with failing to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.

Hanaway has been charged at least nine times for impersonating police, dating back to 2009. He was convicted on six charges while others were still before the courts.

In September 2017, Hanaway was charged with falsely representing himself as a member of the RCMP and part of their dive team.

Police said he used social media to communicate with a number of police and scuba diver groups, portraying himself as an experienced member of the RCMP.

It was shortly after his conviction that police received more complaints that Hanaway was allegedly continuing to pretend to be both an active member and a retired member of the RCMP between Sept. 14, 2017, and Oct. 22, 2017.

A year before that, in 2016, Manitoba RCMP received multiple complaints from across North America about an officer inappropriately using social media and other online forums. At that time, Hanaway was allegedly using the name of an active Manitoba police officer while talking with people online.

In 2010, he was found guilty of trying to pass himself off as a high-ranking RCMP officer. He went to a military veterans legion in East St. Paul, north of Winnipeg, and told people he was the commander of the local RCMP detachment.

As of right now, police don't have any information indicating Hanaway is impersonating an officer again, Murray said.

Hanaway is five-foot-eight and weighs approximately 266 pounds with a heavy build. He has white/grey hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).