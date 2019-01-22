Defence questions officer's testimony at trial of man charged in bus driver's fatal stabbing

A defence lawyer for the man accused of stabbing a bus driver to death began the second day of his trial by questioning the reliability of evidence presented by the Winnipeg police officer who photographed the scene.

On Monday, Patrol Sgt. Brian Neumann told jury members the Winnipeg Police Service's major crimes unit called him on April 17, 2017, and told him investigators had found a knife on the east bank of the Red River, across from the University of Manitoba, near where they had arrested Brian Kyle Thomas on Feb. 14.

Thomas, now 24, has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the death of Irvine Jubal Fraser, 58. His trial before a 12-member jury is being overseen by Court of Queen's Bench Chief Justice Glenn Joyal.

Thomas's lawyer, Evan Roitenberg, questioned whether Neumann could reliably say that the knife had been found in the spot where he had photographed it, because the officer who found it did not take a precise GPS location.

"This witness can't tell us where the knife was found. He can tell us where he came and photographed the knife," Roitenberg said.

Neumann replied that although he hadn't found the knife himself, it was in the same place where the other officers had found it, and that he had documented that in his notes.

Question on knife's precise location

Crown attorney Keith Eyrikson objected when Roitenberg asked Neumann whether it would have helped the jury if the officer who first found the knife had made note of its precise GPS location. Neumann's opinion of what would help the jury was not relevant, he said.

When Roitenberg asked if the dirt that was on the knife had been sent for testing to determine how long it had been there, Neumann said he didn't know.

The jury was briefly cleared from the room while the Crown and defence consulted with Joyal.

Fraser died after he was stabbed multiple times in the early morning hours of Feb. 14, 2017. He had just finished his route, and he and Thomas got into an argument after Fraser forcibly removed Thomas from the bus when he refused to get off.

Minutes later, police chased Thomas out onto the frozen river, where they arrested him.

The second-degree murder trial of Brian Kyle Thomas, 24, is before a 12-member jury and is being overseen by Court of Queen's Bench Chief Justice Glenn Joyal. (Warren Kay/CBC)

Stains photographed on snow

Roitenberg asked Neumann about photos he'd taken in the same area during a search of the east bank the following day.

Neumann had photographed stains on the snow, which he said appeared to be blood. Roitenberg pointed out that the snow was not pristine, that someone had clearly walked through the area.

A pair of scissors had also been recovered from the scene the day of Fraser's death, but Neumann's photo only showed the outline of scissors in snow.

"Do you or do you not recall whether or not the scissors came into the possession of the Winnipeg Police Service," Roitenberg asked.

"I do not," Newman replied, adding that it would be best to ask the officer who collected the evidence from the scene.

Roitenberg also gave jury members copies of the photos Neumann had taken of injuries Thomas had suffered on the day of his arrest, including close-ups of Thomas's bloody right ear, and scrapes and bruises on his face and body.

The trial will resume Tuesday afternoon, when it is expected the jury will review video recordings of the encounter between Thomas and Fraser inside the bus.