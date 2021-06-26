'This is a healing effort': Sacred fire burning at Manitoba Legislature open to all

WARNING: This story contains distressing details.

A sacred fire is burning on the grounds of the Manitoba Legislature — an effort those tending it hope will provide a healing space after hundreds of potential unmarked graves were discovered on former residential school grounds in Canada.

And organizers are pledging to stay and keep the fire going until all former school grounds in the country are searched.

"This is a healing effort here," said Alma Kakikepenace.

The fire, a joint effort organized by elders and Indigenous youth, is open for all in the community to attend and to learn and find peace from.

"We need to go a different path — no more war. It's time to heal," she said.

Alma Kakikepenace says all in the community are welcome to attend the fire. (Justin Fraser/CBC)

Co-organizer Shawna Peloquin said a wave of trauma washes over Indigenous Peoples each time a new discovery of potential grave sites is announced. The sacred fire space is there for residential school survivors to find support, she said.

"We don't want to leave our elders mourning alone — our survivors," Peloquin, 28, said.

Potential grave sites have been identified at the Marieval Indian Residential School site in the Cowessess First Nation in Saskatchewan and the Kamloops Indian Residential School site in B.C.

On Thursday, the Cowessess First Nation announced the preliminary discovery of 751 unmarked graves at the former residential school.

The Tk'emlups te Secwepemc First Nation said last month a preliminary scan had detected the remains of an estimated 215 children near the former residential school in Kamloops.

Shawna Peloquin says the sacred fire is a way to honour the children and ancestors presumed to be buried at former residential school grounds. (Justin Fraser/CBC)

As a girl, Kakikepenace attended the residential school in her home community of Sagkeeng First Nation.

"The things that happened in the school turned me into a scared, silent child," she said.

"You can't just get over this, there's no really getting over it."

A vigil is planned for Saturday night in Cowessess First Nation.

"I want them to know that we stand with them, we think of them and that we love them," said Peoloqin.

Kakikepenace said all Canadians will need to heal from the grim discoveries. Hosting the sacred fire is an opportunity to foster that.

"We need to make a map to get to the reconciliation and that's what we're open to here," she said.

Support is available for anyone affected by the lingering effects of residential school and those who are triggered by the latest reports.



A national Indian Residential School Crisis Line has been set up to provide support for residential school survivors and others affected. People can access emotional and crisis referral services by calling the 24-hour national crisis line: 1-866-925-4419.