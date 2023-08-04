3rd person charged after Winnipeg man found fatally injured last Halloween: police

A third person has been charged in connection to the death of a Winnipeg man who was fatally injured last Halloween, police say.

Justin Morris of Split Lake, Man., now faces a manslaughter charge after he was arrested in Winnipeg, a Friday news release says. The 33-year-old remains in police custody.

In the early hours of Oct. 31, police previously said they responded to a report of an injured man on Johnson Avenue, east of Henderson Highway.

Officers found an unresponsive man, who was later identified as 47-year-old William (Billy) Markowski, around 2:30 a.m. He was rushed to hospital in critical condition but died from his injuries.

The homicide unit later identified two suspects — 23-year-old Toni Emma Ruddell and 28-year-old Christian Flett — who they believed had left the city and gone to Edmonton.

Last November, Winnipeg police asked officers in Edmonton to arrest the pair after warrants for their arrest were issued. Ruddell and Flett were returned to Winnipeg on Nov. 24 to face their charges.

Police say their investigation into Markowski's homicide continues and ask that anyone with information contact investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

