'Ferocious' new mosasaur skeleton coming to Morden

Bruce the mosasaur is getting another friend.

The Canadian Fossil Discovery Centre has acquired a third mosasaur skeleton for its permanent collection.

For those of you who are not fans of the Jurassic Park franchise, a mosasaur is an ancient sea creature known as a vicious hunter.

This new mosasaur is a rare species known as Kourisodon puntledgensis, or razor-toothed mosasaur, of the Puntledge River. Its fossils have only been found in Canada and Japan.

According to a news release issued by the Canadian Fossil Discovery Centre, people will notice right away that this new addition is quite different than Bruce and his companion Suzy, the centre's other mosasaur, when they see its ferocious teeth.

"This addition has been a long time in the planning stages and we are very excited to see it finally come to fruition," said CFDC executive director Peter Cantelon in a news release.

The new fossil will be unveiled to the public on July 25 at 1 p.m. at the Canadian Fossil Discovery Centre in Morden.