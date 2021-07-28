Manitoba doesn't plan to offer 3rd dose of COVID-19 vaccines for travellers

Manitoba isn't planning to offer a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine for people who want to travel to countries that don't recognize their vaccination status.

Some countries are not recognizing people as being fully vaccinated if they have received two doses of different vaccines, and will require them to quarantine upon entry.

On Monday, the Quebec government said it would offer an extra dose of an mRNA vaccine for people who want it for travelling.

Dr. Joss Reimer, the medical lead of Manitoba's vaccination task force, said she recognizes the refusal to recognize mixed vaccine doses could pose a barrier for some.

But there's no clear medical benefit to receiving a third dose so Manitoba won't be providing them, she said at a Wednesday news conference.

She said she expects countries will likely begin to loosen those restrictions as more time passes and start to recognize mixed doses of vaccines.

"It makes sense to be cautious and very narrow in eligibility when we're just opening things up for the first time," she said.

"But as we all learn together globally, we expect that that will change over time."

Manitoba has recently recommended that people get the same vaccine for both doses when possible, but has allowed people to mix the type of vaccines they receive in order to get more people fully vaccinated faster.

This spring, the province paused the administration of first doses of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine due to supply issues and concerns over blood clots. It reserved some supply of that vaccine for second doses, but the province recommended Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna second doses for those who got AstraZeneca first.

Reimer said the province would consider offering third doses of a COVID-19 vaccine if new evidence shows there is a clear benefit to it.

"In the absence of clear benefit, we can't recommend a third dose to individuals where we know that there is a very small — but not zero — risk associated with each dose of the vaccine," she said.

But if more countries won't recognize mixed vaccines, "we'll need to revisit and determine whether or not the risk to the individual may be worth it for the benefit of being able to travel."