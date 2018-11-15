Take our advice and stay off the ice, say Winnipeg police

Winnipeg's emergency services are reminding Manitobans to stay off that thin ice.

Waterways in the city are starting to freeze over, including drainage ditches, culverts, streams, creeks, retention ponds and rivers. But until there's about four inches of ice, it's not safe to walk on.

"The ice surfaces are thin and fragile at this time of the year and falling into ice cold water can be deadly," said Fred deGroot, Winnipeg police public education officer.

Fred deGroot and Ray Duma are reminding Manitobans that the ice is not safe to walk on yet. (John Einarson/CBC)

On average, Winnipeg fire-paramedic water rescue crews respond to 200 calls a year for people on ice, said deGroot.

They've already received two calls to rescue people off thin ice since wintry weather hit, said river patrol officer Ray Duma.

"We're asking all the citizens to stay away from our frozen waterways, you know, we don't want anybody to drop into the water ... it could be a tragic consequence," he said.

"If you've fallen in the water you're at risk for hypothermia, at the very least, or slipping under the ice and unfortunately then you become a recovery situation, we want to avoid all that at all costs," said Duma.

Winnipeg police and fire-paramedics are warning people to stay off the ice until they know it's safe. (John Einarson/CBC)

deGroot says they get calls about people on the ice every year for multiple reasons.

"It could just be curiosity, especially with young children, they're curious, they see something on the ice and they are not aware of how dangerous it is to break through the ice and fall in," he says, noting adults are not immune to making that mistake.

"We consider all bodies of water in the city unsafe unless it's a monitored area," deGroot said.

It's not clear when the ice will be safe.

When the Forks opens the river trail for skating, it will only be after the ice has been tested and proven to be safe, said Duma.

Until then, he says, "Take our advice and stay off the ice."