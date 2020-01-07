Snowmobile riders plunge into Lake Winnipeg, prompting thin ice warnings

Two snowmobile riders took an unexpected dip in chilly Lake Winnipeg when their machines plunged through the ice near a popular hotspot for sub-zero adventures.

On Friday, at approximately 8:45 p.m., RCMP in southeastern Manitoba responded to a report of two snowmobiles that had gone through the ice, an RCMP spokesperson said in an email statement.

Two men, 51 and 55, were driving side-by-side when they went through the ice near Pelican Point Road in Victoria Beach, a cottage community located 100 kilometres north-west of Winnipeg.

The two men managed to get to shore and were treated on scene, RCMP said.

Victoria Beach fire chief Brad Patzer indicated local fire and police crews rescued the two snowmobile riders on Friday evening.

Patzer posted to Facebook a photo of a helmet left behind from where the men escaped the frigid waters, along with a thin ice advisory. Victoria Beach fire and police departments were not available for comment on Monday.

The road leads to the tip of a small peninsula between Victoria Beach and Hillside Beach — an channel known to locals to be an issue spot.

"It's never going to be frozen enough for a vehicle," Lise Bourassa said.

Bourassa, an owner of Saffies General Store in nearby Albert Beach, said the ice is known to be thick in some locations, but others are known to be more risky.

"Be aware. Don't just go anywhere," she said.

Riding on thin ice

Last month, experienced fishermen were shaking their heads after three trucks, a trailer and two people went through the ice in Balsam Bay, Man., south of the snowmobile incident, while ice fishing on a Sunday afternoon.

Lake Winnipeg stretches hundreds of kilometres, with about 1,750 kilometres of shoreline.

A truck and trailer went through the ice in Balsam Bay, Man., causing two other trucks to go through last month. (Submitted by Steve Boyd)

Tourists regularly make the wintertime trip to the area for ice fishing, snowmobiling and other outdoor activities. Bourassa said lodges, restaurants and the general store and gas station in the area depend on local tourism, so she does not want to deter people from visiting.

"They need to ask around the community to find out where the safe locations are," Bourassa said.

STARS, Snowmobilers of Manitoba Inc. and the Lifesaving Society Manitoba will be holding a joint media conference on Thursday to encourage safe snowmobile operation along forest trails, frozen surfaces and agricultural areas.