'He lives on through her': Therapy dog keeps young man's memory alive

It was a young man's dying wish to have his best friend - a dog named Nevaeh - continue to bring comfort to people who need it.

Kennedy Guy, 24, now volunteers her time as a therapy dog handler, something her younger brother, Parker, asked her to do in his final days.

"He always said that his favourite thing was when the therapy dogs would come around and visit him, it always made him feel so much better," said Guy.

Parker was just 17 years old when he was diagnosed with Ewing sarcoma, a type of cancerous tumor that forms in bone or soft tissue.

Kennedy Guy, 24, lost her brother two years ago to cancer and now volunteers with his dog, Nevaeh, in a therapy dog program. (Holly Caruk/CBC)

After nine months of chemotherapy, six weeks of radiation and a surgery to remove his clavicle, he was declared cancer-free a year after his diagnosis.

"And then our lives kind of took a turn for the worse. Seven days later he went into the hospital with back pain and the cancer was back and progressed," said Guy.

Three weeks later the family was told the cancer was terminal. They quickly began putting together a bucket-list of things Parker wanted to do.

"The top of the list was a puppy. He wanted his own dog," his sister said.

Parker Guy and his three-month old pup in the weeks before his death. (Submitted by Kennedy Guy)

The next day, the family brought home a 3-month-old German Sheppard Black Lab cross.

"He looked at us and said, 'I think I'm going to name her Nevaeh,'" Guy recalled.

"We kind of just looked at him because none of us heard that name before and we're like, 'Nevaeh?'"

"He said, 'well, Nevaeh is heaven [spelled] backwards and that's where I'm going to go.'"

"And he says, 'I want her to make people smile' like she made him smile," said Guy, holding back tears.

A month later, Parker passed away on September 19, 2017 at the age of 19.

Nevaeh now works as a therapy dog in honour of Parker. (Submitted by Kennedy Guy)

Before he died, the bond Parker had with Nevaeh was unbreakable, she laid by his side for weeks.

"He said to me, 'you know, Kennedy, I want her to be a therapy dog,'" said Guy.

"I didn't know what I had to do to make that happen but I just knew I wanted that to happen."

Guy started training Nevaeh immediately and began volunteering in the community. She took the certification course through St. John Ambulance in Winnipeg and finished the program in January.

Guy now volunteers at least once a week at two facilities in her hometown of MacGregor Man. - a personal care home and Victoria Place, an enhanced retirement living facility.

"I know when she makes people smile, he lives on through her."

"Everytime I say [Nevaeh's] name, my brother comes to my heart and my mind instantly."

Sponsorship program aims to expand reach

St. John Ambulance is launching a new therapy dog sponsorship program later this month. In exchange for a cash donation, businesses will receive four visits per year by a dog of their choice to help improve mental, social, and emotional health in the work-place.

"We're reaching out to a demographic that we haven't necessarily touched in the past. We primarily deal with children, youth and seniors," said Teresa Toutant, director of community services at St. John Ambulance.

"This offers us the opportunity to get into the workplace and help de-stress the overall mental heath of employees."

Teresa Toutant with St. John Ambulance said the sponsorship program will help bring the therapy dog program into private businesses to help improve employees' mental health and well-being. (Holly Caruk/CBC)

Toutant said there are about 170 teams of volunteers and therapy dogs in Manitoba. They already visit care homes, hospitals, schools and the Winnipeg James Armstrong Richardson International Airport.

"To provide unconditional love and de-stressing and a time where people can relax, be with the dog and enjoy a calm and relaxing environment," Toutant said.

'To do this in his honour is incredible'

Guy said the experience has been rewarding for her, but also for the people she and Nevaeh get to meet.

"I do feel like it brings them some joy throughout their day," she said.

"Dogs just have a special way of making people feel better, sensing things, and to be able to do that with your pet, or within the therapy dog program, is absolutely amazing."

Kennedy Guy, along with her dog Nevaeh, began volunteering with the St. John Ambulance dog therapy program to honour her brother, Parker, who died of cancer two years ago. (Holly Caruk/CBC)

Guy said her brother, who dreamed of being a teacher, spent his time volunteering with kids, even after he got sick. The sports lover coached basketball and enjoyed spending his time helping others.

"He was amazing. He was very mature for his age, very smart, just so loving," she said.

"Volunteering has always been a part of my life, and to do this in his honour is incredible."