Convicted police shooter's charges upgraded to attempted murder in jailhouse stabbing
Convicted police shooter's charges upgraded to attempted murder in jailhouse stabbing

The man who shot a Manitoba RCMP officer in the head last year is now charged with attempted murder in connection with a jailhouse stabbing earlier this week.

Therae Racette-Beaulieu serving 18 years for wounding RCMP Cpl. Graeme Kingdon

Therae Racette-Beaulieu has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for firing a shotgun at two RCMP officers, seriously wounding one of them, in August 2018 near Onanole, Man. (Riley Laychuk/CBC)

Therae Racette-Beaulieu, who was sentenced to 18 years for the attempted murder of Cpl. Graeme Kingdon on April 23, is accused of stabbing a fellow inmate at the Brandon Correctional Centre with a home-made edged weapon.

Police went to the correctional centre around 9:30 a.m. Monday to investigate the stabbing.

The stabbed inmate was sent to hospital with a non-life-threatening wound, Brandon police said in a news release.

Racette-Beaulieu, 21, was initially charged with assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose and breach of probation.

Those charges have been upgraded to attempted murder and aggravated assault.

Racette-Beaulieu is scheduled to appear in Brandon court on May 2.

Cpl. Graeme Kingdon was shot in the head. (Graeme Kingdon/Facebook)

Racette-Beaulieu pleaded guilty in January to shooting Kingdon on Aug. 29, 2018, near Onanole, Man., about 220 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.

Kingdon was shot in the head while responding to a report of a break-in. He survived but still has 17 BB-sized pellets in his head and neck, including one that penetrated his skull.

Racette-Beaulieu, from Sandy Bay First Nation, was among four people arrested after a manhunt that ended more than a day later with arrests in Neepawa, Man., about 55 kilometres from Onanole.

The RCMP emergency response unit moves in on a home in Neepawa, Man., on Aug. 30, 2018. (John Woods/The Canadian Press)
