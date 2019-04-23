Man who seriously wounded Manitoba Mountie with shotgun gets 18-year term

A man who admitted to shooting at two Manitoba RCMP officers last summer, seriously wounding one, has been sentenced to 18 years in prison.

"These officers and their families are scarred for life," Judge John Combs said in a Minnedosa, Man., courtroom on Tuesday afternoon in sentencing Therae Racette-Bealieu, 19.

Racette-Beaulieu admitted in January to firing a shotgun at two RCMP officers who were responding to reports of a break and enter near Onanole, Man., a small community 200 kilometres west of Winnipeg, in August 2018.

One of the shots struck Cpl. Graeme Kingdon in the back of the head. His partner, Const. Mitch Thompson, wasn't wounded.

Combs sentenced Racette-Beaulieu to 15 years in prison for the attempted murder charge, 1½ years each for breaking, entering and stealing firearms, and another 1½ years for stealing a truck.

Factoring in time Racette-Beaulieu has already spent in custody, he has just over 17 years left to serve.

Cpl. Graeme Kingdon speaks to reporters outside of court on Tuesday. (Riley Laychuk/CBC)

Combs called Racette-Beaulieu a "severely damaged" young man, who was abused as a child and spent time living in group homes and moving between the homes of relatives.

He said Racette-Beaulieu is of "marginal intelligence" and has little hope for treatment while in custody.

'Way too low'

Outside court on Tuesday, Kingdon, the wounded officer, said the sentence was far too low.

"I think it sets the bar fairly low on police officers' lives," Kingdon said. "For two of us to be shot at and a 15-year sentence, that's way too low."

During an earlier hearing, Kingdon denounced the plea deal that allowed Racette-Beaulieu to plead guilty to a single count of attempted murder instead of two.

"I feel that it has already failed," said Kingdon. "It stinks of a two-for-one deal on police officer's lives."

"This is a bigger issue than my injuries and feelings," he told the court. "It's also bigger than the offender, bigger than his individual punishment and his prospects for rehabilitation.

"If the sentence doesn't denounce or deter this behaviour to the maximum allowed, it has failed, in my mind."

RCMP work at a roadblock outside Onanole after an officer was shot near the community in August 2018. Four men were arrested following a manhunt that spanned 18 hours. (Riley Laychuk/CBC)

At a sentencing hearing in March, court was told Kingdon still has 17 BB-sized pellets lodged in his head and neck, including one that penetrated his skull.

The shooting sparked an 18-hour manhunt that ended in the arrest Racette-Beaulieu, who is from Sandy Bay First Nation and 18 at the time of the shooting, and three others.

The other three men — Tommy Edward Beaulieu, 21, Shane Donovan Beaulieu, 30, and Delaney Marcus Houle, 23 — were charged with two counts each of breaking and entering, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and weapons-related offences.

The men, who have yet to enter pleas, are due in Brandon provincial court in May.

Crown sought 20 years

The Crown had sought 20 years in prison for Racette-Beaulieu, less about seven months for the time he has already served behind bars, while defence lawyer Andrew Synyshyn had sought a 16-year prison sentence for his client.

"I think that it's a reasonable decision," Synyshyn said outside of court. "I know that probably doesn't do justice to the family or the victims. I think nothing can, but if you look at his background and everything else he's been though, it's a very sad case."

In his decision on Tuesday, Combs said Racette-Beaulieu has shown no remorse for the shooting, an aggravating factor in the sentence. Combs said Racette-Beaulieu admitted to being drunk and stoned at the time of the incident.

"He did not surrender … and had to be apprehended later, leaving the entire community in fear for a number of hours," said Combs.

"I didn't expect him to express remorse," Kingdon said on Tuesday. "I think his guilty plea was a 'you caught me' plea. No real acceptance of responsibility so I didn't expect that."

Back to work

Court heard in March that Thompson is now back at work, but suffers symptoms of post traumatic stress disorder and still feels fear and disbelief over the shooting.

Kingdon said he is now able to now return to work in a limited fashion, but isn't sure whether or when he'll be able to return to full duties.

"I want to prove that I can," he said. "But I know it's going to be extremely difficult for my family to see me put that uniform on again and step out the door and know I'll be OK."

"It's an ending," Kingdon said, after being asked how he felt now that the sentence has been delivered.

"I can't say I feel any relief or anger," he added. "It's over."