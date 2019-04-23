Man who shot RCMP officer handed life sentence for Brandon jail attack

A man who who stabbed an inmate at the Brandon Correctional Centre just one week after he was sentenced for the attempted murder of an RCMP officer has been handed a life sentence.

Therae Racette-Beaulieu, 21, was sentenced for attempted murder in Brandon provincial court last week. It is the second time he has pleaded guilty and sentenced to that charge in the last 12 months.

Court was told in December that Racette-Beaulieu and his cellmate were on free time at the time of the attack in April 2019 — meaning they were allowed out of their cell to roam the common area in the cell block where they were housed.

"He was calm, nothing seemed amiss, and then it was like a switch went off when he attacked [the victim]," Crown attorney Grant Hughes said during the December court hearing.

A video played in court showed Racette-Beaulieu repeatedly stabbing the other man with a homemade knife — which the court was told was made out of a piece of a mop handle — in the cell block's common area.

The other man was hit at least 20 times, with one wound on his right arm requiring five staples.

Racette-Beaulieu was initially charged with assault causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon, but the Crown upped the charges after reviewing his statement to police.

"When asked to confirm that he was trying to kill [the victim], he replied in the affirmative and also indicated, 'But then I failed again,' " Hughes said in December. He recommended a life sentence.

Ryan Fawcett, Racette-Beaulieu's lawyer, told court that his client has a history of making bad decisions, compounded by the use of alcohol and drugs and the lack of a relationship with his father.

Fawcett had asked for a 10-year sentence, to be served following an 18-year sentence he is already serving for shooting RCMP corporal Graeme Kingdon near Onanole, Man., in August 2018.

Provincial court judge Shauna Hewitt-Michta sentenced Racette-Beaulieu to a concurrent life sentence.