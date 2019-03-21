Man who shot Manitoba RCMP officer charged in jailhouse stabbing

The suspect in a jailhouse stabbing in Brandon is the same person who admitted to shooting an RCMP officer in the head last year, police in the southwestern Manitoba city have told CBC News.

Police officers were called to the Brandon Correctional Centre around 9:35 a.m. on Monday. One inmate had stabbed another inmate, who was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police charged Therae Racette-Bealieu with assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and breach of probation.

Last month, a judge sentenced Racette-Beaulieu to 18 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to shooting Cpl. Graeme Kingdon on Aug. 29, 2018.

Kingdon was shot in the head while responding to report of a break-in near Onanole, Man. — a town about 220 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, just south of Riding Mountain National Park.

The RCMP officer survived the shooting, but still has 17 BB-sized pellets lodged in his head and neck, including one that penetrated his skull, court heard during Racette-Beaulieu's sentencing hearing in March.

Racette-Beaulieu was arrested along with three others following a manhunt.

He pleaded guilty in January to one count of attempted murder, as well as to breaking and entering, stealing firearms and theft of a motor vehicle.