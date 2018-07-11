Thelma Krull's husband offers $100K reward for new info about abduction, death

The husband of Thelma Krull hopes a $100,000 reward will lead to new information five years after the Winnipeg grandmother became the victim of a homicide while out for a walk.

"I guess you can say that I have no confidence in the police in solving this case," Robert Krull told CBC News in an interview.

He is offering the reward to anyone who comes forward to police within the next six months with information that leads to the arrest, conviction and imprisonment of the person responsible for his wife's death.

Saturday is the five-year anniversary of the day Thelma disappeared after she left her home in the Grassie Boulevard area and walked as far as Civic Park near Kildonan East Collegiate, where police believe she was involved in an altercation and forcibly taken away.

This map shows the area where police believe Thelma Krull was abducted on July 11, 2015. (Winnipeg Police Service)

In October 2018, hunters found her remains in a wooded area near Chemin Perrin Road in the rural municipality of Taché, southeast of Winnipeg.

Police have made no arrests in the case, and no new information has been released to the public since July 11 last year, when police announced they were looking for the driver of a gold-coloured four-door sedan, who may have information about Thelma Krull's disappearance in 2015.

"It's been five years and I haven't heard from [police] since March of 2018," Robert Krull said. "To be fair, I have not contacted them, either, because I keep hearing the same negative stories or answers.

"I feel pain every day. There is no closure."

Krull doesn't want anyone with information to contact him or his family directly, but rather for them to go to police.

A spokesperson for the Winnipeg Police Service told CBC News that new information has continued to come in and the investigation continues, but police have no new information to share at this time.

Public attention can crack cold cases

Experts in homicide investigations say it is uncommon for cases to go this long without any arrests or significant leads, but the passage of time and maintaining public attention can lead to breakthroughs.

Michael Arntfield, a former police officer and criminologist at Western University, founded the Cold Case Society, a team of professors and students that studies cold cases in Canada and the U.S.

In Canada, between 75 and 80 per cent of homicides are solved, Arntfield said.

Michael Arntfield is the founder of the Cold Case Society at Western University in London, Ont. (Submitted by Michael Arntfield)

Although his group typically looks at cases after 10 years or more, there is no firm time limit for determining when a case has gone cold.

Instead, cold cases share three common characteristics, Arntfield said: There has been no update to the investigation for at least six months; the original investigator is no longer on the case; and there is no pending forensic analysis.

Although Thelma Krull's case is less than 10 years old, his team is considering taking it on if there is no development in the next couple of years.

"When you see cases that stagnate and go unsolved for years, these are cases that defy statistical trends, and those are the ones that are of greatest interest to us."

One of the most effective ways of breaking cold cases is regularly reminding members of the public that the case is unsolved, often through anniversary stories in the media, Arntfield said.

Rewards sometimes helpful but rarely paid

Rewards for information, such as the one Robert Krull has offered, are one way to get attention that can lead to new information, although it is rare for rewards to actually be paid, a former Toronto homicide investigator said.

"[Toronto police have] been issuing rewards for years … like 30, 40 years," said Stacy Gallant, a former detective sergeant with the Toronto Police Service who headed their cold case division and now works as a director with the private security firm Garda World.

"Over all those years, we've only paid out a very few amount of rewards that led directly to the arrest [and] conviction of the person that was responsible."

Stacy Gallant is a former homicide investigator and head of the cold case division with the Toronto Police Service. (Lisa Xing)

The passage of time can lead to lead to stale memories and cold trails, but it can also help investigators, Gallant said.

"Five years is a long time to get away with something, but at the same time, the person that's responsible may have let their guard down," he said.

They may have said something to someone, thinking they were safe, and all it could take is a reminder for someone to come forward with new information, Gallant said.