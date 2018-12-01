A timeline of the Thelma Krull case, from her 2015 disappearance to the discovery of her remains

More than three years after Thelma Krull seemingly vanished while out for a walk on a sunny Saturday morning in Winnipeg, police confirmed this week the missing woman's remains were found in a wooded area about 50 kilometres outside the city limits.

Police are investigating the disappearance as a homicide.

In the years since the 57-year-old was last seen in 2015, friends, family, strangers and police have diligently searched for Thelma Krull, and investigators routinely released new information, hoping to elicit tips from the public to help solve the mystery of her disappearance.

Review the timeline of events following Krull's disappearance in July 2015 to Thursday, when police announced they had confirmed her remains were found in the rural municipality of Taché: