Winnipeg police seek leads in Thelma Krull case

Winnipeg police are still looking to the public for tips to help solve the disappearance of Thelma Krull, three years after the well-loved grandmother went missing.



Since her disappearance on July 11, 2015, the Winnipeg police homicide unit has received more 400 tips from the public, the most recent coming on Monday.



"This is still an ongoing investigation, it's still active, we do have detectives working on it and we're still receiving tips," said Const. Rob Carver with the Winnipeg Police Service, who reviewed details of the case at a news conference at police headquarters Wednesday morning.



"These news conferences make a difference. We do see an increase, and that's why we're doing them," Carver told reporters



Winnipeg police said last year that Krull, 57, was likely the victim of foul play. They had previously said Krull might have been abducted.

In the fall of 2016, police received a tip about a possible sighting of Krull, who appeared in distress, with a man near a gas station near Kimberly Avenue and Gateway Road on the morning of her disappearance. The man is described as five feet, eight inches and 270 pounds with a bowl cut.



Police believe he is a suspect in her disappearance, but have yet to identify or make contact with him, Carver said.

Winnipeg police need help identifying this suspect who they believe was with Krull the morning she was last seen.



Krull was last seen at about 7:23 a.m. CT on July 11, 2015, when she left her home in the Grassie Boulevard area for a walk while training to hike the West Coast Trail in British Columbia. Police believe she made it to Civic Park near Kildonan East Collegiate at about 8 a.m.



Her glasses and cellphone were found in the Valley Gardens area shortly after her disappearance.

Krull's friends, family and complete strangers led searches even years after her disappearance to no avail.

Members of the homicide unit can be contacted directly at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).