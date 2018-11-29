Winnipeg police are holding a news conference to provide an update on the three-year-old homicide investigation into the disappearance of a 57-year-old grandmother who went out for a walk and never returned.

A briefing has been scheduled for 1 p.m.

The last time the police service spoke about the case was in July, when they revealed the homicide unit had received more than 400 tips from the public since Thelma Krull disappeared on July 11, 2015.

Krull was seen at about 7:23 a.m. CT that day, when she left her home in the Grassie Boulevard area for a walk while training to hike the West Coast Trail in British Columbia.

Police believe she made it to Civic Park near Kildonan East Collegiate at about 8 a.m.

Her glasses and cellphone were found in the Valley Gardens area shortly after her disappearance.

Krull's friends, family and complete strangers led many searches, even years after her disappearance, to no avail.

Homicide investigators would like to speak with anyone who may have information regarding this male or a possible sighting of Thelma Krull in his company near Kimberly Avenue and Gateway Road. (Winnipeg Police Service)

Police have said she might have been abducted. In 2016, they received a tip about a possible sighting of Krull, who appeared in distress, with a man near a gas station near Kimberly Avenue and Gateway Road on the morning of her disappearance.

The man is described as five feet, eight inches and 270 pounds with a bowl cut.

Police said last year that she was likely a victim of foul play and the Court of Queen's Bench legally declared her dead so Krull's family could deal with her estate.