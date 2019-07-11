Thelma Krull homicide: Information coming on anniversary of disappearance, Winnipeg police say

Winnipeg police say they will release new information Thursday on the homicide of Thelma Krull, four years to the day after the Winnipeg woman mysteriously disappeared.

A news conference is planned for 11 a.m. at police headquarters.

Krull, a 57-year-old grandmother, left her home in Winnipeg's Grassie Boulevard area at about 7:23 a.m. on July 11, 2015, to go for a walk — part of her training to eventually hike the West Coast Trail in British Columbia.

She was never seen again, despite numerous searches.

In July 2017, police released these sketches of a possible suspect in Krull's disappearance. (Winnipeg Police Service)

Several pieces of evidence, including Krull's glasses and cellphone, were found on the ground at Kimberly Hill, in the park behind Kildonan-East Collegiate, days after her disappearance.

It wasn't until Oct. 27, 2018, that a hunter came across her remains in a wooded area near Chemin Perrin Road in the rural municipality of Taché​, southeast of Winnipeg.

DNA testing later confirmed the remains were Krull's.

Early in their investigation, police revealed they had discovered signs Krull was in distress at the time she disappeared, and they believe she may have been abducted.

Police also heard from witnesses who said a woman matching Krull's description was seen with a heavy-set man in the area of Kimberly Avenue and Grey Street and appeared to be in distress.

They later released sketches of a possible suspect and urged anyone with information about him, or possible sightings of Krull in his company, to contact them.