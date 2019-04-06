Nothing to steal here, cards in vehicle windows tell would-be thieves

A card in a vehicle's window declaring that all valuables have been removed could help deter thieves from breaking in — at least, that's what Winnipeg police hope.

The police service launched its "All Valuables Removed" program aimed at reminding motorists to empty their vehicles.

"We have to remember that most crimes are crimes of opportunity. So let's take away that opportunity," said Patrol Sgt. Phil Penner.

The goal of the initiative is to prevent damage and thefts in vehicles caused when thieves break in to look for items they can steal. In addition to reminding drivers to empty their vehicles, the police service hopes the cards will remind other drivers to do the same and warn thieves that there is nothing worth stealing.

"We get reports of people who say they've left their gym bag, they've left the electronics or whatever in their car. It is a matter of being diligent," said Penner.

River Heights resident Emil Delnea already has a homemade sign in the window of his vehicle. He made it after thieves kept smashing the glass.

"I lost five windows out of my vehicles over the past couple of years. And so we were tired of getting things stolen," he said.

Since he put the sign in, Delnea said he's noticed a significant decrease in people going into his vehicle, which he now leaves unlocked, and rifling around. Delnea supports the Winnipeg Police Service's initiative.

"I welcome those stickers as long as they are highly visible, and if they get the message out to these bandits that the people who carry these stickers have no valuables in there at all," he said.

Winnipeggers can visit any of the four police stations around the city and pick up one of the bright yellow cards to stick in their window. Officers will also be handing the cards out at the RBC Convention Centre this weekend.

The number of thefts from vehicles has gone up 25 per cent in the past year — from 6,400 in 2017 to 8,000 last year.

Penner said that increase is partly related to the city's ongoing meth problem.

"The meth crisis has certainly increased crimes. These are the perfect type of opportunities for somebody to break into your car, steal some change, get some valuables, sell them for the $5, $10, $15 so that certainly has contributed to it."