Stage is set for theatre troupe to host latest play on banks of the Red

It's been a few years since the Winnipeg company Theatre by the River lived up to its name and mounted a production … by the river.

But the company is going back to the source, so to speak, by mounting Scottish playwright Zinnie Harris's Meet Me at Dawn by the banks of the Red, some 15 years after the company launched in 2006 with its production of The Comedy of Errors, produced on the banks of the Assiniboine River, a walnut toss from Sargent Sundae.

