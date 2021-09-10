Skip to Main Content
Manitoba·New

Stage is set for theatre troupe to host latest play on banks of the Red

Winnipeg Free Press ·
The play, starring Mel Marginet, is staged at Whittier Park across from the Exchange District. (J Senft Photography)

It's been a few years since the Winnipeg company Theatre by the River lived up to its name and mounted a production … by the river.

But the company is going back to the source, so to speak, by mounting Scottish playwright Zinnie Harris's Meet Me at Dawn by the banks of the Red, some 15 years after the company launched in 2006 with its production of The Comedy of Errors, produced on the banks of the Assiniboine River, a walnut toss from Sargent Sundae.

6:28Theatre by the River returns to Whittier Park
A play that opens with two women washed up after a boating accident is a modern day fable of love and loss, and it's being performed in the middle of an urban park. Faith spoke with the director ahead of tomorrow's opening of Meet Me at Dawn. 6:28

 

 

