Musical theatre fans will want to take a toke of giggle-inducing Reefer Madness

The creators of Reefer Madness: The Musical take on a tall order — how do you make comedy out of source material so ridiculous that it was laughable to begin with?

In the case of the 1998 musical by American writers Kevin Murphy and Dan Studney, you ramp up the silliness and the weirdness — an approach that mostly works in Winnipeg Studio Theatre's production.

The source material here is, of course, the now cult classic 1936 propaganda film Reefer Madness, which cautioned an American audience who took its warnings about the terrifying consequences of falling captive to the devil's lettuce pretty seriously (and would for decades after).

Even if you're no fan of the herb, it has to be acknowledged that the flick's hysterical assertions of the depravity caused by marijuana were more than a little over the top.

Thanks to that, though, the movie found a second life as a source of campy laughs after '60s counterculture began the long (and continuing) process of destigmatizing Mary Jane.

Kevin Aichele is the diabolical pusher Jack in Reefer Madness: The Musical. The musical has fun sending up the original propaganda movie's hysterical assertions that the giggle sticks would lead to madness, murder and worse. (Keith Levit/Winnipeg Studio Theatre)

Now, less than two months after recreational cannabis use was legalized in Canada, we have this new and timely production of Reefer Madness: The Musical.

It follows Jimmy Harper (Josh Bellan) and his journey "from good egg to bad apple" as he's sucked into the world of cannabis culture — one that leads here to madness, murder and the breaking of most every taboo known to civilized society.

That includes ditching his sweet (if none too bright) girlfriend, Mary Lane (Emily Meadows), and falling in with a crowd headed up by the diabolical pusher Jack (Kevin Aichele) and his moral, but hopelessly hooked, partner Mae (Connie Manfredi).

The weird gang is rounded out by the depraved Ralph (an entertainingly wild-eyed Aidan Ritchie) and the wanton Sally (Brittany Hunter).

High-camp comedy

The comedy here calls for high camp, and director Kayla Gordon's two-hour (with intermission) production delivers it right out of the gate with a hilariously earnest performance by Darren Martens as the fear-mongering lecturer Dr. Alfred Carroll, who provides connective tissue from scene to scene by narrating and warning us of the perils of "the leafy green assassin … of youth!"

That comedic approach veers into pretty trippy territory, including an orgy scene involving a satyr and a visit from a glittering, crooning Jesus (a delightfully preening Aichele), who comes to give Jimmy "the straight dope."

It gets a little far out, man.

Aidan Ritchie, Brittany Hunter, Kevin Aichele and Connie Manfredi, here in Jack's drug den, are among an impressive young 16-member cast that sells the comedy with campy and sometimes cartoony performances. (Keith Levit/Winnipeg Studio Theatre)

Sometimes, it feels as though Murphy and Studney's book gets a bit carried away with its silliness, and it strains a bit under the weight of its mission of making comedy out of something that was already a joke to begin with.

It has a couple of oddly tone-deaf turns too — a repeated bit involving Jack smacking Mae around certainly doesn't play for laughs in 2018, and feels like a bummer trip in the midst of an otherwise pretty light-hearted romp.

But Gordon and her impressive young 16-member cast commit themselves to the material, and for the most part, sell it with campy and sometimes cartoony performances.

Bellan is a likable lead, and makes Jimmy's turn to cannabis corruption believable. Meadows charms as Mary, and has a lot of fun with her kinky turn after toking up. She's also got one of the best voices in a cast that includes some impressive triple threats, but also some who sound to be straining the outer limits of their vocal ranges at points.

Goofy giggles

Studney's music offers an appealing blend of ear-pleasing numbers, from the sinister and arrhythmic, though undeniably catchy, opening number to the swinging Down at the Ol' Five and Dime (a great full-cast number that highlights Brenda Gorlick's energetic and sharp choreography).

A four-member backing band under music director Paul De Gurse provides spirited accompaniment.

More than 80 years ago, the original movie may have been taken deadly seriously. Today, with recreational reefer not appearing to have driven the entire country to madness, it plays for some good, goofy giggles.

Light it up and inhale deeply.

Winnipeg Studio Theatre's production of Reefer Madness: The Musical runs at the Royal MTC Tom Hendry Warehouse Theatre until Dec. 16.