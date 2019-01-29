New play skims the surface of 3 fascinating, but little-known, women's stories

Thanadelthur. Rose Fortune. Helen Harrison.

If the names aren't familiar to you, don't feel too bad — the three women are comparatively unknown, despite being significant figures in Canadian history.

That's what Torn Through Time — a new play by three local playwrights seeing its premiere at Manitoba Theatre for Young People — aims to address.

It's certainly an admirable goal, and if Torn Through Time is imperfect theatre it is nonetheless filled with positive and inspiring messages for kids.

It centres on Jess (Hera Nalam), a young student who's bullied by her supposed friends and mocked for her choice to do a class research project on "Lego master" Alice Finch.

Jess (Hera Nalam, centre), is a young student who's bullied by her supposed friends (played by Kathleen MacLean, left, and Alissa Watson, right). (Leif Norman/MTYP)

When she tears pages from a history book, she magically summons three young women who will all go on to greatness:

While all of these people will go on to do remarkable things, their young selves faced challenges: future pilot Harrison is afraid of heights, Fortune has been told by her mother to "stay out of trouble, stay invisible," and Thanadelthur is underestimated because she's a girl.

In Carrie Costello, Frances Koncan and Cherissa Richards's likeable, if somewhat meandering, script, the four girls must find qualities and sources of strength they didn't know they had — especially after three of them somehow become trapped in a well and have to rely on teamwork and overcome their fears to escape.

Rose Fortune (Reena Joly), Thanadelthur (Kathleen MacLean) and Helen Harrison (Alissa Watson) rely on teamwork and their inner strength in Torn Through Time. ( Leif Norman/MTYP)

The four young performers in Ann Hodges's production give spirited and energetic performances. Nalam finds comically geeky charm in Jess, while Watson shows great comic timing as Helen, who needs to dig deep for the courage she'll need to reach the heights to which she aspires.

While its plot is somewhat shapeless, at just 45 minutes (followed by a short Q&A), it moves quickly enough and offers enough humour to hold the attention of its target audience, the elementary school-aged crowd. It also offers them some positive messages about courage, real heroism and never underestimating anyone (especially not a Lego master).

The four young performers in Ann Hodges's production give spirited and energetic performances. Nalam finds comically geeky charm in Jess, while Watson shows great comic timing as Helen. (Leif Norman/MTYP)

The play seems to be going out of its way to avoid getting bogged down in historical detail, though, and feels like it may stray too far in the opposite direction. It offers only the briefest outline of its three central characters and just a glimpse of what will eventually make them great, which will frustrate those hoping to learn more about Thanadelthur, Fortune and Harrison.

On the plus side, it might encourage younger audience members to do what I did — head to Google for a fuller story.

Torn Through Time runs at Manitoba Theatre for Young People until Feb. 3.