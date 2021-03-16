Woman found dead in park in The Pas; foul play not suspected, Manitoba RCMP say

RCMP say the death of a woman found in a park in The Pas, Man., on Tuesday doesn't appear to be criminal in nature.

Officers were called about an unresponsive woman in Devon Park at 8:35 a.m., RCMP said in a news release.

By the time they arrived, paramedics at the scene had pronounced the woman dead.

Police did not release the woman's name or age.

While police said they don't suspect foul play, The Pas RCMP detachment along with the major crimes unit, identification services and Manitoba's chief medical examiner's office have opened an investigation to determine the circumstances around the woman's death.

