The Manitoba government is advising people in The Pas not to drink the tap water on Friday, not even if first boiled.

A raw water pump failure has forced the local treatment plant to tap into a well of "unknown water quality" to maintain water service to the community, the province said in an advisory.

Freezing, boiling or adding disinfectants such as chlorine may not make the water any safer to consume.

The warning cautions residents against drinking the water, using it to brush their teeth, making ice or drinks (including instant baby formula) or preparing food, including rinsing off produce.

Bathing or showering should only be done by adults or kids able to avoid swallowing water, the advisory states, and younger children should be sponge bathed.

The advisory applies to residents as well as all public and commercial facilities, including restaurants, day cares, care homes and other private businesses.

It isn't clear when the water treatment plant issue will be repaired, the province said.

More information on drinking water advisories is available on the provincial website.