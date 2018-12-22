'It's just heartbreaking': Sister of teen killed in The Pas says news of arrests bittersweet

The sister of a 15-year-old girl found dead in The Pas last week says the arrest of two teens in connection with the teen's death has been bittersweet for the family.

RCMP said Friday that a 19-year-old male and a 15-year-old female have been arrested and charged with second-degree murder after the death of Darcie Lynelle Hayden Muchikekwanape, 15, in The Pas.

Muchikekwanape's body was found on Dec. 14 near the rail tracks on Bignell Avenue in the northern Manitoba town.

Chelsea Steele, Darcie's sister, said the family is feeling relieved arrests have been made, but that fact also makes her sister's death all the more real.

"We're happy that they're caught, but they're young kids. It's such a small community," she said.

RCMP said they believe the victim knew both of the accused.

Steele said she thinks the pair knew her sister through school, and they may have been doing drugs together.

"It's just heartbreaking. There's more to life than drinking and pills," she said.

"This affected our whole community. This is a small place."

Both accused are from Pukatawagan, about 210 kilometres north of The Pas.

Darcie's father, Emil Nabess, told CBC last week that she had moved to Opaskwayak Cree Nation, the First Nation near The Pas, about two years ago, following the death of her brother.

Multiple family members also confirmed that Muchikekwanape was under the care of Child and Family Services when she died.

The province's children's advocate, who has jurisdiction to review deaths of children, spoke to CBC last week.

"It's heartbreaking," said Daphne Penrose, without commenting directly on the case or whether the teen was in care.

"It's gut-wrenching for all people in Manitoba, or it should be."

RCMP said Friday there are no additional suspects at this time.