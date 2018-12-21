2 teens charged with murder in connection with 15-year-old girl's death in The Pas

A 19-year-old male and a 15-year-old female have been arrested after the death of Darcie Lynelle Hayden Muchikekwanape, 15, in The Pas last week.

The two were arrested Thursday and charged with second-degree murder in the killing of the teen, The Pas RCMP said in a news release Friday.

Both are from Pukatawagan, about 210 kilometres north of The Pas.

The body of Darcie Muchikekwanape, also known as Darcii, was found by the rail tracks on Bignell Avenue in the northern Manitoba town on the morning of Dec. 14, said her father, Emil Nabess.

Multiple family members also confirmed that she was under the care of Child and Family Services when she died.

RCMP believe the victim knew both of the accused.

"It is our hope that these arrests and charges provide the victim's family, friends, as well as the community, some comfort," said Supt. Michael Koppang, with the RCMP's major crimes unit.

"Under these tragic circumstances over the past week, our homicide investigators were in the community, working hard with local RCMP officers to bring the perpetrators to justice."

The province's children's advocate, who has jurisdiction to review deaths of children, spoke to CBC last week.

"It's heartbreaking," said Daphne Penrose, without commenting directly on the case or whether the teen was in care.

"It's gut-wrenching for all people in Manitoba, or it should be."

RCMP said there are no additional suspects at this time.