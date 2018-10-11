2 men wanted after man shot multiple times in The Pas, Man.

Police are looking for two suspects after a man was shot multiple times in The Pas, Man., Tuesday.

The 41-year-old victim was rushed to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries after he was shot at a home on Tremaudan Avenue around 11 a.m.

Police say two men entered the home and fought with the victim before shots were fired.

Arrest warrants have been issued for Ryan Todd Campbell, 33, from Opaskwayak First Nation, and Clayton Joshua McKay, 26, of no fixed address.

Both McKay and Campbell are facing a long list of charges including aggravated assault and robbery with a firearm.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of either McKay or Campbell is asked to call RCMP at 204-627-6204 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

