Human remains discovered in northern Manitoba not related to search for B.C. fugitives: RCMP

RCMP say human remains were discovered near a post-secondary school in The Pas Tuesday night, but the discovery is not related to the search for two men wanted in connection with three killings in B.C.

The remains were found near the University College of the North by police in the northern Manitoba town, according to a Wednesday RCMP news release.

The identity of the remains is unknown at this time, but RCMP said the incident is not related to the ongoing search for Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky, who have been the focus of an intensive search centred around the Gillam area, about 500 kilometres northeast of The Pas.

At 7:50 p.m. Tuesday, RCMP from The Pas — about 520 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg — responded to a call about possible human remains located near the campus, the Wednesday release said.

Police confirmed the remains are those of one body, but could not comment on the cause of death while an autopsy is underway.

"On behalf of the Town of The Pas we would like to offer our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the victim," Mayor Herb Jaques said in an emailed statement.

"We have every confidence in the ability of the RCMP to do their jobs and come to a successful conclusion of this tragic event."

Doug Lauvstad, president of University College of the North, confirmed in an email the southwest corner of campus, near the intersection of Dufferin Street and Charlebois Avenue, was cordoned off on Wednesday.

The Pas RCMP —along with the chief medical examiner's office and the force's major crimes unit and forensic identification services — continue to investigate.