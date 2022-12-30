Sask. driver forced off northern Manitoba highway, then stabbed by multiple assailants

A 49-year-old man from Saskatchewan who was driving near The Pas was forced off the road last week and then stabbed multiple times by at least two people, RCMP say.

Police were called to the hospital in The Pas on Dec. 22 for a report that a man had been admitted with stab wounds, RCMP said in a news release on Friday.

Officers have determined a 49-year-old man from Saskatchewan was driving southbound on Highway 10 near The Pas, when another vehicle came up behind him and hit his car a number of times, causing it to veer off the road and hit the ditch.

As the man tried to climb out of the ditch, at least two people assaulted and stabbed him multiple times.

Police don't believe it was a random attack.

The man was taken to hospital in serious condition, but has since been released.

No description is available of the assailants nor of their vehicle.

Anyone who may have been driving on Highway 10 near Wanless, Man., on the night of Dec. 22 who witnessed the incident or who may have information about what led to the attack are asked to contact investigators at 204-627-6204, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a secure tip online.

More from CBC Mantioba: