RCMP, paramedics rescue woman by snowmobile at remote trappers cabin south of The Pas, Man.

A team of northern police and first responders spent New Year's Eve zipping to the rescue of a woman at a remote trappers cabin via "snowbulance."

Remote nature of cabin, knowledge from local elder influence decision to use snowmobiles over helicopter: RCMP

RCMP and paramedics used snowmobiles with transportation pods in tow to reach and rescue an 81-year-old woman from a remote trappers cabin about 48 kilometres south of The Pas on Dec. 31. (Submitted by RCMP)

The Pas RCMP took a call Dec. 31 shortly after 5 p.m. CT about an 81-year-old woman in medical distress at the cabin, located about 48 kilometres south of The Pas, Man.

The remote nature of the call made the rescue "a unique and challenging situation," Sgt. Colin Stark of The Pas RCMP said in a news release on Tuesday.

With advice from a local elder, officers determined getting to the cabin by helicopter wasn't feasible.

Instead, two Mounties, a pair of paramedics and a local area guide boarded snowmobiles and headed off for the cabin, with transportation pods in tow — the snowbulances — designed to haul medical equipment and patients through snowy terrain.

The woman was found and taken to hospital in stable condition.

"The success of this rescue was directly related to good planning, excellent teamwork and our partnerships with local knowledge experts," Stark said in the release.

RCMP and paramedics used snowmobiles and sleds to reach and rescue the woman south of The Pas on New Year's Eve. (Submitted by RCMP)

