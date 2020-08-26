The Pas man shot in face with pellet gun by teen for refusing to hand over cigarettes

A northern Manitoba man has minor injuries after he was shot five times in the face with a pellet gun after he refused to give cigarettes to a group of teens on Tuesday night.

RCMP say a man was walking on Fischer Avenue in The Pas, Man., when he was approached by three teenagers asking for a cigarette, according to a police news release issued on Wednesday.

The youngest of the group shot the man in the face with a pellet gun about five times, officers say.

The teens took off running behind The Pas Legion, but the man they shot caught up to them, police say.

Officers arrived shortly after, just before 8:30 p.m., and arrested three teenagers — a 13-year-old and two 16-year-olds — who were all drinking.

RCMP searched the three boys and the area and found three pellet handguns and numerous CO2 cartridges.

The 13-year-old was arrested and is facing charges of assault with a weapon, careless use of firearm, pointing a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and failing to comply with a release order.

The 16-year-old teens are each facing charges of assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and carrying a concealed weapon.

All three are scheduled to appear in court in The Pas on Wednesday.

The Pas is about 520 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.