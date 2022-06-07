Man dies of injuries after being stabbed multiple times in The Pas jail

A 34-year-old man who was incarcerated in a northern Manitoba jail has died more than a week after he was stabbed multiple times, RCMP say.

Police were called to The Pas Correctional Centre around 7:10 p.m. on May 25 with a report of a stabbing, RCMP said in a news release at the time.

The 34-year-old was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and died on June 4, Mounties said in an updated release on Tuesday.

His death is being treated as a homicide and investigated by local RCMP as well as major crimes services. Police did not release the man's name.

The Pas is about 520 kilometres north of Winnipeg.

