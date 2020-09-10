Silencer smuggled from U.S. leads to illegal weapons manufacturing bust in The Pas, Man.

An attempted smuggling of a gun silencer from the U.S. into Canada set off an investigation that led to two weapons busts in northern Manitoba earlier this month.

The Canada Border Services Agency contacted Manitoba RCMP recently after intercepting a silencer.

Police then searched two homes in The Pas on Sept. 1 and 2, and found evidence suggesting guns and silencers were being manufactured, RCMP said.

Investigators seized two handguns, two long guns, eight silencers and supressors, two 3D printers, ammunition, and parts used in manufacturing firearms, RCMP said.

A 49-year-old man from The Pas has been charged with two counts of manufacturing firearms, unauthorized importation of a firearm silencer, possession of a loaded restricted or prohibited firearm and possession of a firearm when unauthorized.

Police have issued an arrest warrant for another 49-year-old man from the area. He faces similar firearm and silencer manufacturing charges, along with other offences related to unauthorized possession of loaded guns, and two counts of possession of a handgun contrary to a court order.

More from CBC Manitoba: