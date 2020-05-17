Manitoba RCMP searching for 26-year-old Cormorant man wanted for manslaughter

RCMP are looking for a 26-year-old man who is charged with manslaughter in connection with a recent death in northern Manitoba.

On Monday, Mounties were called to the community of Cormorant, which is about 540 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, at 2:45 a.m. for a report of an injured man on the road.

Emergency medical services pronounced the 26-year-old victim dead at the scene.

There is now a warrant out for Carl Robert James Nabess-Genaille's arrest, The Pas RCMP said in a news release on Sunday.

He's charged with manslaughter and failing to remain at the scene of a collision causing death, according to RCMP.

Police describe the accused as 6-1 and 194 pounds with a large rose tattoo on the side of his neck.

Nabess-Genaille, who also goes by the nicknames Tad or Tado, is originally from the community of Cormorant and is known to frequent The Pas, Brandon and Winnipeg.

The release did not identify the victim or provide circumstances surrounding the death.

RCMP major crime and forensic identification units are assisting with the investigation.

Police are asking anyone with tips about Nabess-Genaille's whereabouts to call The Pas RCMP at 204-627-6200, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a secure tip online.