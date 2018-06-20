Heat warnings spread through northern Manitoba
Thompson, Norway House, Lynn Lake, The Pas, Flin Flon and the surrounding areas are under heat warnings Wednesday as temperatures are forecast to reach the 30 C range.
Forecast highs in the 30 C range have prompted a second day of heat warnings in northern Manitoba.
On Tuesday, people in The Pas, Flin Flon and surround areas were advised to stay hydrated and avoid doing work outside during the hottest parts of the day due to temperatures that were expected to reach at least 29 C.
Environment Canada extended those warnings on Wednesday from The Pas and Flin Flon to Thompson, Nelson House, Norway House, Cross Lake, Lynn Lake, Leaf Rapids and other areas north of Lake Winnipeg and Lake Winnipegosis.
Those areas could see potentially record-breaking highs in the 30 C range.
The heat wave is expected to last until at least Thursday, Environment Canada said.
